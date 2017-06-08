T&D HOW: Showcasing the Work of Linemen

Following are selected still photographs taken on-site during T&D HOW Video shoots in the Kansas City area.

n early 2015, T&D World Magazine introduced T&D HOW™ Videos, showcasing the work of linemen in the field. We make extensive use of GoPro cameras, attached to line workers’ hardhats, to provide first-person, “in the action” views of the work performed. We also use ground cameras, and compile each job we record into an approximately 5-minute video for YouTube and other online distribution.

Our goal is to highlight the impressive work being performed by some of the country’s very finest electric utilities. We produced and posted 16 videos online in 2015, with plans to more than double that output in 2016. Following are selected still photographs taken on-site during T&D HOW Video shoots in the Kansas City areas with Kansas City Power & Light crews.

All of the videos represented in these pictures are available at www.tdworld.com/td-how.

We are currently scheduling T&D HOW Videos for 2016 and 2017 — interested utilities and sponsors can contact Rick Bush, Strategic Director, at [email protected].