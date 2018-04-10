Tutorial: An Introduction to Digital Switchgear

Medium voltage (MV) switchgear is a key element of the electrical energy distribution system. The Digital Switchgear concept, at the MV distribution level, presents many operational advantages and is inherently safe. It is based on the combination of technologies such as current and voltage sensors and IEC 61850 incorporated into modern numerical IEDs. When these technologies are combined in an optimal way, the advantages of digital switchgear include increased safety, space, weight and energy savings, flexibility toward changing load flows, the ability to more easily handle last minute load changes, quicker delivery times and the possibility of late customization.

This tutorial at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference will cover the background and characteristics of Digital Switchgear and contrast it with conventional switchgear. Two key component technologies, current and voltage sensors and IEC 61850 based protection and control, will be covered in detail. The practical experiences gained from the early projects in the field will also be presented.

Speakers include:

Edgar Flores, ABB Inc.

Harsh Karandikar, ABB Inc.

Ron Pate, ABB Inc.

