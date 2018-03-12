Tutorial: Application of Synchrophasor Technology in Distribution Systems

Penetration of Distributed Energy Resources (DER) in distribution systems and the introduction of microgrid deployment are fundamentally changing the way distribution systems are planned, operated, protected and managed. Synchrophasor measurement technology, now widely adopted in transmission systems, can be applied to address challenges brought about by these changes in distribution systems.

The tutorial on the Application of Synchrophasor Technology in Distribution Systems at this year's IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo will explain the synchrophasor technology and discuss the unique challenges and technical requirements and issues related to the utilization of high resolution and fast speed synchrophasor data in distribution systems.

This tutorial will include an overview of potential applications of the technology and a discussion of practical implementation considerations, such as system architecture choices, equipment selection and communication infrastructure options that are needed to support utilizing synchrophasor data for monitoring, controlling and protecting the distribution systems. Examples and case studies of implemented distribution applications will be provided and best practice guidelines will be discussed.

Speakers include: