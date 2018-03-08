Turkish Transmission Company Orders Relays for Renewables Integration

The Turkish electricity transmission company TEIAS is striving for greater sustainability and reliability of electricity transmission with the help of ABB technology. Buyukbakkalköy 154kV/36kV is one of the substations where the ABB relays are successfully in use. Altogether, 5,000 modern protection and control relays from Relion will secure the electricity transmission for about 30 million citizens and contribute to the smooth integration of renewables into the Turkish transmission grid.



TEIAS, one of the largest electricity transmission companies in Europe, with an installed capacity of over 80 GW, has chosen ABB to strengthen the intelligence of its electrical grid as a part of Turkey’s ambitious 2023 renewable integration targets.



Electricity demand in Turkey is expected to grow up to five percent annually, and the Turkish government intends to diversify its energy sources through the increased use of renewables, such as wind and solar power. For wind specifically, the government aims to install 20 GW of wind capacity by 2023. The connection of such a large amount of distributed, weather-dependent and thus intermittent energy sources to the national grid requires a great degree of smart automation from the grid protection and management perspective. An effective level of current, voltage and frequency detection and protection is necessary to establish grid intelligence in this context.



Thousands of modern feeder protection and control relays of the ABB Relion family, including the latest technology, will be installed throughout Turkey. This remarkable installation will secure the electricity transmission system of about 30 million Turkish citizens and facilitate the integration of renewables into the national electricity transmission network. The IEC 61850 compliant ABB Relion relays have the protection scheme with the novel earth-fault detection methods and the flexible frequency protection to integrate renewables. They also have superior communication features, which are required when managing more and more complex electricity transmission.



The procurement of 5,000 feeder protection and control relays is a part of the larger undertaking in Turkey, called Renewable Energy Integration project. It is financed by the World Bank, more specifically the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the Clean Technology Fund (CTF). The total sum of the approved financing is US$350 million. The installation of the relays has already started, and is expected to be finalized during 2018.



“The cooperation with TEIAS increases even further the market presence of ABB’s medium-voltage protection relays in Turkey’s power transmission and distribution networks. It establishes ABB’s footprint as a trusted partner in the Turkish market,” says Alessandro Palin, Managing Director of ABB’s Distribution Solutions business.



The contract between TEIAS and ABB is the second largest volume project for ABB in the country in recent years.