Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will showcase the CALTRAN product line of transformer oils during the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Exposition.

Calumet has more than 25 years of experience producing highly refined, clean and stable electrical insulating fluids. Developed in-house by Calumet’s R&D group, CALTRAN transformer oils fully meet ASTM D3487 specification for Type 1 and Type 2 mineral insulating oil in electrical apparatus. In addition, CALTRAN offers negative gassing transformer oil in both types. Recently, the CALTRAN brand introduced an uninhibited transformer oil for global markets; designed to fully meet IEC 60296 specification for uninhibited oil.

Rounding our Calumet’s electrical insulating oil menu is the VOLTESSO Insulating Oils. Designed to meet the Canadian Standards Association C50-08 specification for Class A, Type 1 and Type II insulating oils. The VOLTESSO 35 and VOLTESSO N36 products are available in Canada.

Calumet provides customer service experience through its manufacturing and distribution network. With its Princeton, Louisiana, manufacturing location and dedicated remote transformer oil terminals in Chicago, Illinois, Houston Texas, Karns City, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Calumet can provide uninterrupted product supply and superior service.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners | www.calumetlubricants.com

Booth 3733