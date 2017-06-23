Siemens Opens Doors to Expanded Texas Circuit Breaker Manufacturing Facility

Siemens has officially opened the doors of its expanded manufacturing facility in Grand Prairie, Texas. The 225,000 square-foot low voltage circuit breaker and manufacturing plant – which includes R&D, engineering and skilled manufacturing – will provide critical power infrastructure equipment for global construction and industrial markets. Siemens has hired 100 workers to support the expanded facility, bringing the total footprint to 650 employees. These skilled manufacturing technicians will support key manufacturing operations, including fabrication, wiring and assembly.

“With 50,000 employees across all 50 states, Siemens is a global company that is also a local partner. We’re using our global technology leadership to solve the nation’s toughest challenges and that’s particularly true here in Texas,” said Judy Marks, CEO Siemens USA. “Now more than ever, the industries we help power – from data centers to military installations – need safe, efficient and reliable power. And the technologies manufactured at this expanded facility will act as the critical backbone to ensure more resilient power systems.”

The facility manufacturers critical technology that supports the safe and efficient movement of power across the residential, commercial, industrials and utility markets, including low voltage switchgear, switchboards, power panels, molded case circuit breakers (MCCBs) and air circuit breakers. Construction of the 50,000 square foot expansion began in spring 2016. The expansion includes 42,000 square foot of manufacturing and warehouse space, as well as 8,000 square feet of office space. Judy Marks, CEO for Siemens USA joined employees for a special ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility.

The expanded facility features an interactive and digitally enabled Customer Experience Center, where Siemens will showcase its capabilities for Low Voltage products, as well as innovations and products across the company’s entire portfolio.

Siemens has over 3,600 employees in Texas, serving the energy, manufacturing, healthcare and building technologies sectors.