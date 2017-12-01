SEL Donates ‘Field Ready’ Training to Substation Students

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has donated over $11,000 in training to the Electric Utility Substation and Relay Technology (EUSRT) at Richmond Community College, plus $20,000 in donated equipment.

Dr. Rishad Hossain, EUSRT instructor, secured the training for Richmond after months of communication with this leading company in the invention, design and manufacture of digital protective relay systems that protect high voltage power grids around the world.

“This training will allow our students to go right into the field working with Schweitzer relays,” Hossain said.

Normally, a new hire for Schweitzer would have to go through three months of training before being work ready. Therefore, Schweitzer will be giving EUSRT graduates the highest priority if they apply for a job with the international company.

“This means our graduates with a two-year degree are better equipped than someone with a four-year degree in electrical engineering to work in the utility industry,” Hossain said.

Two EUSRT graduates already work for Schweitzer, having been hired upon graduation last May.

EUSRT instructors will have free corporate access to the training modules for six months as they train themselves to present to their classes.

Headquartered in Pullman, Wash., Schweitzer quickly recognized the value of the EUSRT program at Richmond and previously donated more than $70,000 in relay systems to the program so students would have first-hand knowledge of its relay systems.

“We are a small college but we are making a big impact within the electric utility industry,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond. “We appreciate this valuable training donated from Schweitzer, and we look forward to providing them a highly skilled workforce for years to come.”