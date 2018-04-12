Polycarbonate Enclosure Easy to Modify, Yet Weather-Resistant

Product Fibox has introduced the ARCA IEC in the United States. The ARCA IEC is the largest UL listed NEMA 4X Polycarbonate Enclosure on the market. Made in the European IEC standard sizes, this robust enclosure is available up to 31.5 inches by 23.5 11.5 inches. The ARCA IEC cabinet enclosure is a suitable enclosing alternative to steel, impact resistant polycarbonate, and will not dent, rust, crack or bloom like steel or fiberglass, is easier to modify, and weighs less than either of them.

The stylish European design also makes the ARCA IEC suited for highly visible areas in industrial and commercial applications.

As with all Fibox products, the ARCA IEC Series enclosures are designed to accommodate electrical, electronic, instrumentation and mechanical controls indoors and outdoors where watertight, UV, corrosion and chemical resistant enclosures are needed, providing superior protection against extended UV, windblown dust and rain, splashing and hose directed water.

The ARCA IEC is available with either landscape or portrait orientation.

Fibox | Booth 3804