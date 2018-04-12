Menu
fibox
Substations

Polycarbonate Enclosure Easy to Modify, Yet Weather-Resistant

FIbox will be at the IEEE PES T&D Expo in Booth 3804

Product Fibox has introduced the ARCA IEC in the United States. The ARCA IEC is the largest UL listed NEMA 4X Polycarbonate Enclosure on the market. Made in the European IEC standard sizes, this robust enclosure is available up to 31.5 inches by 23.5 11.5 inches. The ARCA IEC cabinet enclosure is a suitable enclosing alternative to steel, impact resistant polycarbonate, and will not dent, rust, crack or bloom like steel or fiberglass, is easier to modify, and weighs less than either of them.

The stylish European design also makes the ARCA IEC suited for highly visible areas in industrial and commercial applications.

As with all Fibox products, the ARCA IEC Series enclosures are designed to accommodate electrical, electronic, instrumentation and mechanical controls indoors and outdoors where watertight, UV, corrosion and chemical resistant enclosures are needed, providing superior protection against extended UV, windblown dust and rain, splashing and hose directed water.

The ARCA IEC is available with either landscape or portrait orientation.

Fibox | Booth 3804

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
switchgear
Tutorial: An Introduction to Digital Switchgear
Apr 10, 2018
switchgear
Arc-Resistant Switchgear Offers Small Footprint
Apr 03, 2018
transformer
Transformer Liquids Known for Fire Safety, Environmental Protection Properties
Apr 03, 2018
demak resin application
Machines for Resin Application
Mar 29, 2018