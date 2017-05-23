New Ohio Edison Substation Enhances Service Reliability

Ohio Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., will energize a new $2.4 million substation near West Jefferson, Ohio, later this month to enhance customer service reliability and help meet future demand for electricity in the Madison and Franklin county areas west of Columbus.

The substation was built in less than ten months using a standard design that was more cost effective and helped to expedite construction. The project included using precast concrete foundations, a large transformer, switching gear, and circuit breakers. Animal protection devices made from polymer material also were installed on key parts of the equipment to help reduce outages caused by squirrels and other animals.

"The new substation is designed to help enhance service reliability for more than 28,000 customers in the Madison and Franklin county areas, while helping to prepare our system for future load growth," said Randall A. Frame, regional president of Ohio Edison. "This project is the sixth modular substation we have completed in the Ohio Edison area over the past several years. In addition to reducing the construction schedule, the standardized design also helps reduce maintenance costs."

The substation is connected to the existing Ohio Edison system in the region using two underground circuits that were built as part of this project. Specialized communications equipment also was installed at the substation to remotely monitor operations. If needed, circuit breakers or other relay devices can be reset automatically to help reduce the duration of an outage.

The substation project is part of FirstEnergy's previously announced plan to invest more than $371 million this year in distribution and transmission infrastructure projects to enhance service reliability in Ohio Edison's service area. More than $227 million of the total is expected to be spent on transmission-related projects owned by American Transmission Systems, Incorporated, a FirstEnergy transmission company.