Menu
eaton modular integrated substation
Substations

Modular Integrated Transportable Substation

The Modular Integrated Transportable Substation (MITS) from Eaton is a turnkey, engineered power distribution substation solution that can be transported to your project site with quick, safe and easy installation. Designed to fit your needs, the MITS can be assembled on a self-supporting structural base or trailer, making it a “ready to roll” electrical power distribution solution, that is assembled wired and tested from the factory and can be quickly energized on-site. Whether building, replacing or adding capacity to a substation or distribution center, MITS is a flexible solution that saves cost, time, space and labor.

TAGS: Test and Measurement
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
substation
Study Indicates Similarities in Plans for Full Digital Substations
May 01, 2017
Horouge Engineering Consultants, damage and reconstruction, Libya
Conflict Damage and Reconstruction
May 01, 2017
Siemens mobile substation
Siemens to Supply Two Mobile Substations for Saudi Arabian Grid
Apr 28, 2017
substation
Indiana Michigan Power Announces Central South Bend Substation Decision
Apr 27, 2017