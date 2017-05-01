The Modular Integrated Transportable Substation (MITS) from Eaton is a turnkey, engineered power distribution substation solution that can be transported to your project site with quick, safe and easy installation. Designed to fit your needs, the MITS can be assembled on a self-supporting structural base or trailer, making it a “ready to roll” electrical power distribution solution, that is assembled wired and tested from the factory and can be quickly energized on-site. Whether building, replacing or adding capacity to a substation or distribution center, MITS is a flexible solution that saves cost, time, space and labor.