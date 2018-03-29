Machines for Resin Application

DEMAK Group manufactures machines for the industrial application of resins. It offers a huge range of meter and mixing equipment for epoxy, polyurethane, polybutadiene and silicone resins, perfect for encapsulation, gluing, insulation, industrial component seals. DEMAK also manufactures a wide selection of resins systems to meet any production needs.

With three sites on three continents, it is a reliable partner for customers from all over the world, helping them find standard and customized solutions to meet production requirements at the highest quality levels. Demak creates tailor-made solutions to meet the customer’s specific needs. The importance of customization is the added value that can make a difference between a supplier and others. Starting from the study of the data provided by the customer and by carefully analyzing the specific process, Demak can propose an ad-hoc configuration, listening to needs of our customers and finding the perfect solutions.

