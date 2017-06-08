JCP&L Completes New Transmission Line Project in Monmouth County

As part of Jersey Central Power & Light's ongoing efforts to make its electric system stronger and more flexible, a new transmission line has been energized in Monmouth County to benefit more than 180,000 customers in Colts Neck, Howell, Neptune, Tinton Falls and Wall.

The $124 million Oceanview Reinforcement Project is the second JCP&L transmission project in Monmouth County to go into service over the past several weeks in advance of the summer season that produces higher demand for electricity. A new transmission line connecting substations in the Eatontown area was energized in May.

The Oceanview Project is a 16-mile, 230-kV transmission line built along existing right-of-way with steel pole construction to connect JCP&L substations in Howell and Neptune. In addition, an existing 230-kV transmission line connecting substations in Colts Neck and Neptune was rebuilt using steel poles. Overall, the project involved installing 11 five-ton circuit breakers and remote-control communications equipment at the substations.

"This vital infrastructure enhancement project was completed in a timely and efficient manner thanks to the cooperation we received from multiple municipal, county and state officials and agencies," said Mark Jones, JCP&L vice president of operations. "The project will help provide safe and reliable electric service to our customers this summer and in the future."

The Monmouth County transmission line projects are part of JCP&L's plans to invest $359 million during 2017 on infrastructure projects and other work to enhance reliability across its 13-county northern and central New Jersey service area.