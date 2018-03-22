Indy 500 Winner to Appear at Hitachi Booth at IEEE PES T&D Show

Hitachi is pleased to announce that Helio Castroneves, three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 (2001, 2002, 2009), will be joining its booth (2966) at the IEEE PES T&D Conference on April 17, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a meet and greet, as well as pictures and fun.

Hitachi has been a proud partner of Team Penske and Helio for the past six years. Since it began sponsoring the #3 Hitachi Indy Car, it has shared success with Team Penske and Helio, resulting in five wins, 13 pole starts, 26 podium finishes, and 1569 laps led.

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet one of racing’s all-time greats.

Hitachi T&D Solutions, Inc. (HTDS) is a supplier of electrical equipment, including 72.5-800kV dead tank circuit breakers, 72.5-800kV gas-insulated switchgear, large power transformers and generator main circuit breakers. One of the company’s significant innovative accomplishments was the introduction of the industry’s first 72.5kV dead tank vacuum circuit breaker which eliminates the ozone depleting SF-6 gas commonly used in this product. HTDS provides installation, project management, maintenance and testing services for all products.

Hitachi | www.hitachi-tds.com

Booth 2966