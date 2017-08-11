Ghana Utility Commissions $3.4 Million Substation

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commissioned a 40MVA primary substation at Hohoe in the Volta Region.

Fred Baimbill-Johnson, public relations officer for the company in the Volta Region said in a news brief that the new Hohoe substation has two units of 20 MVA transformers, with the current capacity being a 300 percent upgrade from the 10 MVA at the station.

Samuel Boakye-Appiah, managing director, ECG, said with the new facility, more customers could be hooked unto the national grid in the catchment area with improved service delivery. He said the company was undertaking various network infrastructure projects in the region to the tune of $40,000,000 from its internally generated fund with support from strategic donor to meet ECG’s "Corporate Strategic Objectives of Improving System Reliability, Improving Customer Service Delivery, Reducing System Losses and Improving Network Operational Efficiency."

Infrastructure projects in the region included the construction of primary substations and switching stations; construction of 33/11KV network lines; network extensions and Intensification, as well as 33/11KV network upgrade and expansion to various communities.

The capital intensive projects are meant to help customers who could not operate corn mills and other motors to do so now due to system upgrade in Likpe Agbozume, Likpe Hiase, Teteman, Akpafo-Sokpo, New and Old Biaka among others.

Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister commended ECG for the investment and expressed hope that the ongoing projects would fully resolve customer complaints of low voltage and frequent outages in parts of the Region.