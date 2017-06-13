Floods Batter Louisiana; Entergy Responds

Entergy Louisiana crews continue to work on restoring service to customers affected by the historic Louisiana flooding as water recedes in some areas.

As of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, approximately 16,335 customers were without electricity, down from a peak of more than 26,000 reached Sunday night.

Volunteers from every state were descending on flood-stricken Louisiana Wednesday to assist relief efforts for what the Red Cross called the nation's worst disaster since Superstorm Sandy, according to a report from NBC News.

At least 11 people have been killed, some 40,000 homes affected and 30,000 people rescued in what officials have described as some of the worst flooding ever to hit the state.

Entergy Louisiana's service area has been particularly hard-hit, yet the utility did what it could to prepare and has been working continuously to restore power and clean up. Following are images from Entergy's efforts.