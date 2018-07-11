Menu
substation in dubai DEWA
Substations

Dubai Utility Awards AED 11 Billion to Build 91 Substations Over Next 3 Years

DEWA is currently working to build 85 stations over the next three years at a total value of AED 9 billion, and six 400/132kV substations worth AED 2.4 billion

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded a contract for the construction of electricity transmission projects worth AED 1.05 billion, including a 400/132kV substation, two 132/11 kV substations, and 75km of 132kV ground cables. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to support and upgrade the capacity and efficiency of electricity transmission networks.

“DEWA’s necessary investments total AED 81 billion over the next five years. In 2017, 21 400kV substations were completed, with 1,150km of ground cables," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA. "We aim to support and upgrade the capacity and efficiency of the transmission networks by providing a distinctive infrastructure and service facilities, to meet the sustainable development needs of Dubai, and provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency.”

There are currently 252 132/11kV substations, with 16 inaugurated in 2018, according to Tayer. DEWA is currently working to build 85 stations over the next three years at a total value of AED 9 billion, and six 400/132kV substations worth AED 2.4 billion.

