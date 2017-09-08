Drone Footage Shows CenterPoint's Flooded Substation

Drone footage taken Sept. 1, 2017 of CenterPoint Energy's flooded Memorial substation, affecting about 5,700 customers in and around the Memorial/Dairy Ashford area. CenterPoint Energy set up a temporary substation to reroute power to most of the customers. The temporary mobile substation, sitting nearby on the trailers of semi truck, will be a backup for months while the company rebuilds.

The temporary substation will eventually power about 9,600 customers for months while CenterPoint engineers a replacement designed to withstand the worst flooding Houston has ever seen, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.