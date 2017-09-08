Menu
Hurricanes 2017
Substations

Drone Footage Shows CenterPoint's Flooded Substation

Drone footage taken Sept. 1, 2017 of CenterPoint Energy's flooded Memorial substation, affecting about 5,700 customers in and around the Memorial/Dairy Ashford area. CenterPoint Energy set up a temporary substation to reroute power to most of the customers. The temporary mobile substation, sitting nearby on the trailers of semi truck, will be a backup for months while the company rebuilds.

The temporary substation will eventually power about 9,600 customers for months while CenterPoint engineers a replacement designed to withstand the worst flooding Houston has ever seen, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.

