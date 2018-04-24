DC System Cabinet Environmentally Controlled

HindlePower introduced its next-generation dc system cabinet system EPIC Console 2.0. The versatile EPIC Console 2.0 is an environmentally controlled, modular cabinet system designed for NEMA-3R or indoor use. It is designed to be configured to accommodate any combination of batteries, chargers, DC distribution, and/or ancillary equipment per your requirements and may also be configured as a walk-in system.

EPIC Console 2.0 is seismic-qualified and adheres to IEEE 1635 thermal and ventilation best practices for stationary batteries. Equipped with built-in intelligence, these cabinet systems are centrally controlled by a microprocessor-based PLC. This single control point continuously monitors environmental conditions and operating status of all dc power components. This central control ensures critical components such as ventilation, heat, and cooling are working correctly and reporting status back through Hindle Health status indicator LEDs. Equipped with the HindleHealth System, these external indicator lights provide you with instant feedback, letting you know the working status of your valuable internal assets.

Efficient by design, EPIC Console 2.0 Series are manufactured with double-wall, steel panels that are foam-injected for insulation and rigidity. EPIC Console 2.0 carries a minimum insulation rating of R12. This allows you to minimize your heating and cooling operating costs while prolonging the life of your battery. Side-mounted HVAC is designed to maintain your battery temperature at 70 degrees Fahrenheit with outdoor temperatures up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit and down to -30 degrees Fahrenheit.

EPIC Console 2.0 offers hydrogen mitigation per IEEE 1635. Our ventilation system monitors the DC output mode of the charger and purges the cabinet air depending on available charging amperage and voltage. This system ensures your cabinet will never reach the lower limit of hydrogen ignition by air volume.

EPIC Console 2.0 is available with a variety of options such as HVAC, interior lighting, battery spill containment and a host of others.

HindlePower | hindlepowerinc.com

Booth 3824