Logan City Light and Power in Utah needed to reconfigure a substation into a ring bus design with fittings to accommodate a new transformer, replace copper bus and complete the installation within 60 days. They installed the ring bus substation design in 28 days using AFL’s Swage Aluminum Bus Accessories which installs in minutes rather than hours, does not require the use of a welder and can be installed in inclement weather—even sub-zero temperatures—thus preventing costly installation shutdowns.

