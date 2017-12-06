Fairfield Electric Cooperative in South Carolina installed a new 20 MVA substation with 2,000 Amp bus. However, the products were incorrectly installed and unfinished by the contractor and replacement products were not available within the co-op’s tight deadline of five days or less. Fairfield fixed the substation products in two days using AFL’s Swage Aluminum Bus Accessories which installs in minutes rather than hours, does not require the use of a welder, and can be installed in inclement weather—even sub-zero temperatures—thus preventing costly installation shutdowns.

