Bangladesh Utility Orders Substations to Reinforce Grid

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd (PGCB), the country’s national transmission utility, has ordered a $30 million substation package to support the country’s power infrastructure expansion and meet its growing electricity needs. ABB will build two new substations and upgrade two existing substations, all located in the south-eastern parts of Bangladesh. The order was booked in the first quarter of 2017.

The substations will add around 535 MW of transmission capacity – enough to power more than 250,000 households – and contribute to the government’s target of providing access to electricity for its population of around 165 million, by 2021. The government of Bangladesh is working toward its ‘Vision 2041,’ which outlines plans to have a strong and developed economy by 2041. To achieve this, the country is focusing on a steady GDP growth of over 7 percent. This economic growth ambition is also boosting the demand for electricity.



ABB will build and commission one 132kV/33kV air insulated switchgear substation in Kachua, one 132kV/33kV gas insulated switchgear substation in Kalurghat and upgrade two existing 132kV/33kV AIS substations into GIS substations in the Comilla and Modhunaghat areas. ABB will also provide substation automation systems and fiber optic communications. The design, engineering, system integration and supply of key products will be executed by ABB’s operations in India.



“We have a proven track record in Bangladesh and are pleased to continue supporting the country in its efforts to strengthen its power infrastructure and boost transmission capacity to bring much needed electricity to millions of households”, said Patrick Fragman, Managing Director of ABB’s Grid Integration business, a part of the company’s Power Grids division. “As part of our Next Level strategy, we are strongly committed to providing solutions for reliable power, which is a major catalyst for growth in the South Asian region.”



The long-term plan for Bangladesh is to generate 60,000 MW electricity by 2041 – four times its current capacity – and grow its industrial and transport sector. Bangladesh is investing in its electricity infrastructure to meet the rapidly increasing demand for power and to ensure a reliable supply of electricity. For over a decade, ABB has supported utility and industry customers in Bangladesh to help the country meet its growth plans.