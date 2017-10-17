Backup Power Solution Receives Seismic Compliance for Use at Substations

The GenCell G5rx utility backup power solution has been tested and found compliant with the IEEE 693 seismic equipment standard for use at electrical substations. The GenCell G5rx is the fuel cell industry’s first backup power solution to have received safety compliance for deployment at utilities and other customers in active seismic zones.

The GenCell G5rx solution offers an immediate injection of power that keeps circuit breaker autoreclosers operational until the grid recovers, allowing a quicker recovery of power distribution to end users. The GenCell solution can operate as a direct source of backup power or supplement legacy backup battery systems, extending battery life from six to eight hours up to 40 hours or more.

The GenCell G5rx solution overcomes the earthquake risks associated with traditional backup power sources, such as multiple battery rooms and diesel generators. Fueled by hydrogen, the clean energy of the future, the GenCell G5rx power solution produces no emissions, noise or vibrations, and includes a customized shelter that is resistant to high-voltage interference and earthquakes.

To pass the seismic tests, the GenCell G5rx utility backup power solution was subjected to a series of shake table tests at the Environmental Testing Laboratory (ETL) in Dallas, Texas. The GenCell G5rx solution was tested at 1.0 g performance level, equivalent to a ground level AC156 test with SDS of 2.5 g, which is the maximum seismic hazard in the US.

“Although earthquakes cannot be prevented, the extent of the damage is often within our control,” said Rami Reshef, GenCell CEO. “The GenCell G5rx can provide backup power for substations and critical points, even after an earthquake, and help utilities quickly restore power to thousands or millions of customers who are without drinkable water, sanitation, edible food and other essential services that require electrical power.”

Reshef continued: “The recent earthquake near Mexico City measured 7.1 on the Moment/Richter scale and resulted in accelerations that varied from 0.03g to 0.34g. In comparison, the testing that we did on the GenCell G5rx had a peak acceleration of 1.0g, which is 3 times greater.”