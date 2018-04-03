Arc-Resistant Switchgear Offers Small Footprint

Industrial Electric Mfg’s VESTA-AR medium-voltage metal-clad arc-resistant switchgear with mechanically or magnetically actuated circuit breaker technology is designed to meet the needs of customers who demand the highest quality power distribution assembly with the smallest footprint (24”W x 96”H x 60”D). VESTA-AR fulfills the requirement for a switchgear assembly that makes efficient use of available floor space and minimizes the time required for inspection, repair and maintenance of equipment. IEM’s arc resistant technology ensures a safe and reliable solution for maintenance personnel and facility in the event of an arc flash.

Features include:

Front Accessibility: Full front accessibility for cable connections and current transformers (CT); this design feature ensures ease of maintenance, minimal usage of floor space and creates a safe environment.

Magnetically Actuated Breaker: Magnetically actuated breakers operate up to 30,000 times without maintenance. These breakers feature far fewer parts and much simpler construction and are among the most reliable in the industry.

Rear Viewing Windows: Larger viewing casement allows complete access to viewing of the bus bar compartment for maintenance to assess any signs of overheating of the bus.

Infrared (IR) Viewing Ports (Optional): Front and rear infrared viewing ports allow maintenance personnel to easily access thermal monitoring of the equipment without having to open the enclosure.

Insulated Bus Bar System: Medium Voltage insulating and support system with specialty designed structure for current transformers (CT’s). Epoxy insulated bus as standard.

Testing: Rigorous testing shows fully reinforced and sealed joints, hinges and latches, which reduce the risk of damage to maintenance personnel and other existing equipment in the event of an arc flash.

Technical Specifications: UL & cUL Listed, Meets or exceeds type 2A and 2B in accordance with ANSI/IEEE 37.20.7

Industrial Electric Mfg

