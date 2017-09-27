AEP Appalachian Power Announces Tennessee Transmission Project

Kingsport Power, doing business as AEP Appalachian Power, and its affiliate Appalachian Power Transmission Co. have announced a significant transmission project in Hawkins County, Tennessee, that will help ensure continued reliable electric service to its customers in Tennessee.

The Nagel Substation Expansion Project is a $105 million infrastructure upgrade that includes modernizing the existing equipment and adding additional facilities to support a lower voltage. The work will reduce congestion on the transmission grid and provide a more efficient and robust power system.

The project will be completed on existing company sites and easements and will not affect other properties.

Construction is expected to begin the fall of 2017 and be complete by the end of 2019. Once complete, the project will generate estimated annual tax revenue of about $2 million to Hawkins County.

“Providing all of our customers here in Tennessee safe reliable electric service is our top priority,” said Mary Begley, external affairs manager for the Tennessee utility. “The work we are proposing at Nagel Substation will help reduce the possibility of extended power outages to customers by replacing existing equipment with modern technology.”

The Nagel Substation is located in Hawkins County on the Tennessee-Virginia border about 10 miles west of the City of Kingsport. The substation expansion work will take place on the Tennessee side adjacent to Stanley Valley Road. On the Virginia side, two transmission lines will be moved about 200 feet to accommodate a new entry point into the substation.

Additional information about the project, including maps, a timeline and updates can be found at www.AppalachianPower.com/Nagel.