Menu
substation
Substations

AEP Appalachian Power Announces Tennessee Transmission Project

The Nagel Substation Expansion Project is a $105 million infrastructure upgrade

Kingsport Power, doing business as AEP Appalachian Power, and its affiliate Appalachian Power Transmission Co. have announced a significant transmission project in Hawkins County, Tennessee, that will help ensure continued reliable electric service to its customers in Tennessee.

The Nagel Substation Expansion Project is a $105 million infrastructure upgrade that includes modernizing the existing equipment and adding additional facilities to support a lower voltage. The work will reduce congestion on the transmission grid and provide a more efficient and robust power system.

The project will be completed on existing company sites and easements and will not affect other properties.

Construction is expected to begin the fall of 2017 and be complete by the end of 2019. Once complete, the project will generate estimated annual tax revenue of about $2 million to Hawkins County.

“Providing all of our customers here in Tennessee safe reliable electric service is our top priority,” said Mary Begley, external affairs manager for the Tennessee utility. “The work we are proposing at Nagel Substation will help reduce the possibility of extended power outages to customers by replacing existing equipment with modern technology.”

The Nagel Substation is located in Hawkins County on the Tennessee-Virginia border about 10 miles west of the City of Kingsport. The substation expansion work will take place on the Tennessee side adjacent to Stanley Valley Road. On the Virginia side, two transmission lines will be moved about 200 feet to accommodate a new entry point into the substation.

Additional information about the project, including maps, a timeline and updates can be found at www.AppalachianPower.com/Nagel.

 

TAGS: Overhead Transmission
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
siemens plc
New Power Line Carrier System for Digital High-Voltage Substations
Sep 22, 2017
Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative, demand response
Utility Works to Beat the Peak
Sep 13, 2017
centerpoint flooded substation
Hurricane Harvey Blog: When No News is Good News
Sep 09, 2017
flooded substation
Drone Footage Shows CenterPoint's Flooded Substation
Sep 08, 2017