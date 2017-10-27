Menu
hinkley point EDF Energy
Hinkley Point C
Substations

ABB Wins $130 Million Power Order in the UK

New indoor high-voltage substation at Shurton will feed electricity from Hinkley Point C power station into the national grid

ABB has won an order of around $130 million (£99 million) to build the power transmission infrastructure for EDF Energy’s new Hinkley Point C power plant in Somerset. This will be the UK’s first new nuclear power plant to be built for a generation and will provide 7 per cent of the country’s electricity from 2025. The order was booked in the third quarter of 2017.

ABB’s Power Grids team in the UK will be responsible for the design, supply and installation of the power transmission infrastructure, including substations for two separate units that will feed 3,200 megawatts of power produced by Hinkley Point C to the national grid. The plant will be capable of supplying around 6 million UK homes with electricity. 

The project will create around 25,000 job opportunities and 1,000 apprenticeships during construction and is already one of Europe’s largest construction sites. Some 2,000 people are working at the Somerset site every day.

Stuart Crooks, Hinkley Point C Managing Director, said: “We have signed over £9 billion of contracts and this major contract marks another significant step forward for the project. Hinkley Point C is bringing together companies and expertise from the UK, France and the world. Construction is fully underway and we remain firmly focused on what we need to deliver in the year ahead and beyond.

As part of the contract, ABB will supply six 700 MVA generator transformers, six auxiliary transformers, 400 kV gas-insulated switchgear, control and MicroScada systems as well as the transmission feeds to transfer power from the plant.

