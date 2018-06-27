4-County Electric Power Association Expands Use of Switching Solutions

Long-term customer 4-County Electric Power Association has selected and installed the Southern States' unitized EV-2 disconnect switch solution to reduce installation cost. This particular installation supports integration of a customer-owned portable substation.

The 4-County Electric Power Association is a Mississippi-based electric distribution cooperative that serves more than 47,000 members across nine counties in eastern Mississippi. The co-op cited Southern States' established record of reliable performance and the EV-2's ease of installation – with the resulting cost-savings passed on to member customers – as key factors in its selection.

"Southern States and its representatives from TCI Sales, Inc. provide us with responsive support, and their various switching products have performed reliably for 4-County over the years," said Randy Thrash, the 4-County system planning engineer.

Southern States designed its unitized EV-2 disconnect switch solution to offer utilities an easy-to-install and easy-to-use product with high strength, maximum rigidity for terminal connections and maximum circuit security. The EV-2 design enables fine-tuning of synchronous open/close operations, as well as precise contact alignment. Its three, four-hole terminal pads, located on each side of the switch, also contribute to the simple installation process for conductors.