AMSC Announces $10 Million in D-VAR System Orders

The ability to regulate voltage dynamically under varying load conditions is critical to expansion of renewable sources of energy. D-VAR reactive compensation systems are classified as Static Compensators, or “STATCOMs,” a member of the FACTS (Flexible AC-Transmission System) family of power electronic solutions for alternating current (AC) power grids.

Meeting such needs, Boston area-based AMSC, a global energy solutions provider serving wind and power industries, recently announced three new D-VAR STATCOM system orders valued at over $10 million. Two of the orders serve the renewable energy sector and are expected to be used to connect wind power plants to the electric grid, as well as to provide voltage regulation by responding dynamically to varying load conditions. One of the orders serves the industrial power quality sector.

“We are experiencing an uptick in demand for our Grid products,” said Daniel P. McGahn, president and CEO, AMSC. “Our momentum in the global renewable energy and industrial markets continues. These new D-VAR orders demonstrate the strength of our solutions and relationships with both wind turbine original equipment manufacturers and wind farm developers in our core geographies, as well as in new territories such as Mexico.”

Customers utilize AMSC’s D-VAR solutions to provide dynamic voltage control, power factor correction, and post-contingency reactive compensation to stabilize the power grid and prevent undesirable events such as voltage collapse. The D-VAR system is designed to be able to detect and instantaneously compensate for voltage disturbances by dynamically injecting leading or lagging reactive power into the power grid.

These solutions are also designed to augment the overall performance of wind farms and to enable developers to meet grid interconnection requirements. The system is a powerful, cost-effective way to provide continuous voltage regulation, improve voltage stability, meet interconnection requirements, and dynamically provide grid support where it is needed.

