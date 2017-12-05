Swiss Grid Operator Deploys Smart Grid on a Large Scale

Power grids face new challenges from decentralized generation and e-mobility, that cannot be handled by a legacy grid. The traditional solution is grid reinforcement, which comes at a high cost. One of the latest developments brings intelligent systems into the grid to balance generation and consumption in real-time while providing good visibility of the grid state. After four years of development and testing, DEPsys now provides its commercial smart grid solution. In September 2017, Romande Energie started deploying GridEye, making it the first Swiss grid operator deploying a smart grid at a large scale.

"GridEye is the ideal solution that integrates the current regulatory framework while reducing operating costs due to digitalization and automation." Michael De Vivo, CEO of DEPsys.

"GridEye gives us a qualitative and predictive tool for our grid operations. Unlike other solutions, it provides a decentralized control without making use of a network model, which is a big advantage for us." Partick Bertschy, Grid Director at Romande Energie.

The biggest electricity supplier in Western Switzerland, Romande Energie provides power to over 300'000 customers. It generates, distributes and sells energy, as well as energy services.

"GridEye helps to integrate renewable energies and provides visibility. It lets operators be more efficient and optimize their infrastructure investments." Joël Jaton, CTO of DEPsys.

"The Swiss energy strategy 2050 requires the grid to interact with decentralized generation, controllable loads and storage. GridEye is the answer to this request." Arnoud Bifrare, Smart Grid Technology Manager at Romande Energie.