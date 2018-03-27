Software Supports Business Operations by Access, Analysis of Data

Aclara has introduced AclaraONE (One Network for Everyone), a powerful and secure software solution that allows utilities employing Aclara’s communications technologies to transform business operations, increase efficiencies, reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction.
AclaraONE is a next-generation SaaS solution that allows utilities to access and analyze data collected from meters and other devices on their distribution networks. It is a single, unified platform for monitoring, optimizing and improving network operations. Equipped with this robust, scalable and advanced SIS software, utilities can react more quickly and effectively while improving the way their distribution grids operate.
AclaraONE offers capabilities in five major areas:
- Meter-to-cash software offers a single, centralized enterprise service featuring consumption-based analytics, billing analytics and a portal and tools for customer service representatives.
- Network management functions link securely to critical business systems through a single, centralized head end for gas, water and electric devices on Aclara’s RF, power line communications and cellular networks.
- Distribution operations software provides distribution automation capabilities that rapidly shed load during peak periods, pinpoint outages on low-voltage power lines using analysis of meter data, and analyze data from smart grid sensors to detect and locate faults, classify various line disturbances, and monitor power quality across all three phases of medium-voltage distribution networks.
- Analytics in AclaraONE allow utilities to extract information from the data they collect from meters and sensors on their distribution networks, providing real-time insights, alerting utilities to events affecting operations and enabling quick response to identified problems.
- The Aclara Adaptive Consumer Engagement (Aclara ACE) solution works with AclaraONE to provide customers with an omni-channel experience and personalized and actionable insights that heighten energy-cost awareness, promote energy and water efficiency, boost utility program enrollment, and increase customer satisfaction scores.