Senate Confirms Chatterjee, Powelson to FERC

The U.S. Senate has confirmed the nominations of Neil Chatterjee and Robert F. Powelson to join the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Chatterjee, a senior energy adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), will serve out the remainder of a term that ends in June 2021. Powelson, a member and former chairman of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission since 2008 and current president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, will serve out the remainder of a term that ends in June 2020.

FERC Acting Chairman Cheryl A. LaFleur congratulated Chatterjee and Powelson on their confirmation: “I am very pleased to welcome Neil and Rob to the Commission, and I look forward to working with them. They each bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the important issues we are facing. With a quorum restored, our first order of business is the backlog of orders and issues that are awaiting Commission consideration.”

Edison Electric Institute (EEI) President Tom Kuhn issued the following statement congratulating U.S. Senate Policy Advisor Neil Chatterjee and Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Commissioner Rob Powelson on their Senate confirmations for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

"EEI and America's electric companies commend the Senate for moving quickly to confirm the new commissioners and restore the voting quorum to FERC, which has a backlog of issues to consider. Both incoming Commissioners Chatterjee and Powelson bring a wealth of experience, and a strong commitment to public service to FERC.

"Incoming Commissioner Chatterjee has an extensive knowledge of the many important federal issues facing our industry and customers. Incoming Commissioner Powelson has an accomplished record of serving the people of Pennsylvania as a state commissioner and his fellow commissioners as president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.

"We congratulate both on their confirmations and look forward to working with them on the many critical issues impacting the electric power industry and its customers, including improving the functioning and price formation in wholesale markets, updating the transmission planning process, streamlining the siting and permitting process, developing predictability for the return on equity (ROE) in order to attract investment, and ensuring reliability and energy grid security."