PPL Electric Utilities Wins Seventh Straight J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Award

PPL Electric Utilities has captured the J.D. Power residential customer satisfaction award for large electric utilities in the eastern United States for the seventh year in a row.

The award, which was announced on July 11, 2018, means PPL has landed the top spot among large electric utilities in this part of the country for 15 of the 20 years that J.D. Power has been conducting its residential electric customer survey.

"To consistently rank among national leaders in electric utility customer satisfaction speaks to the remarkable employees at PPL Electric Utilities and the way they approach their jobs," said Greg Dudkin, president of PPL Electric Utilities. "This award is a reflection of our collective focus on delivering for our customers – every day."

PPL Electric Utilities' score of 747 improved on last year's score by eight points. The average score in the large utility group in the East is 706. Companies are ranked on a 1,000-point scale. The East Large Segment is made up of 16 utilities. The national average among all types and sizes of electric utilities, including electric cooperatives, was 720, according to J.D. Power.

PPL also has captured 11 J.D. Power awards for business customer satisfaction, bringing its overall J.D. Power award total to 26.

PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves.