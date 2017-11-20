Powering Texas: Oncor Serves Fastest-Growing Cities in U.S.

Texas once again tops the list of the fastest-growing large cities in America. This year, four of those top five municipalities are in the Lone Star State, and three of them are in Oncor’s service territory.

Known for its strong economy, business-friendly regulatory environment and low-cost of living, Texas continues to create thousands of jobs and woo new companies to the state. From Fortune 500 conglomerates to generational family namesakes, companies are relocating and expanding within Oncor’s service area.

Frisco and McKinney, two north Dallas suburbs served by Oncor, ranked second and third in the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest list of fastest-growing cities. Georgetown, located 27 miles north of Austin, and also served by Oncor, ranked fifth on the list.

The numbers don’t surprise those living and working in Texas’ booming communities. Before new structures begin to sprout, Oncor employees have already been planning, designing and building the transmission lines and stations needed to power the new neighborhoods and commercial developments coming online – including Frisco’s $5 billion mile, which includes a 17-story residential tower and The Star, the new headquarters and training facility for the NFL Dallas Cowboys.

In the coming months, we will take you behind the scenes and share stories of some of the communities, developments and businesses – both large and small – that Oncor helps power as part of our series called “Powering Texas.”

From helping to lure Facebook to build one of its large-scale data centers in Fort Worth to helping revitalize​ small Texas downtowns, Oncor is committed to helping recruit new jobs and building the infrastructure necessary to support new neighborhoods and businesses in its 91-county service area.