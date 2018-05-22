PG&E Doubles EE Incentives for Rebuilding Across Fire-Afflicted Counties

As part of its Respond, Rebuild, Resilience commitment to meeting the challenges of extreme weather resulting from climate change, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) recently announced it will double new construction energy efficiency incentives for residential and business customers who lost their homes or businesses in the October 2017 Northern California wildfires.

As part of this, PG&E is teaming up with Sonoma Clean Power and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to offer a "one stop shop" for residential green building incentives for customers in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties who lost their homes in the October 2017 Northern California wildfires.

"Rebuilding after these devastating wildfires presents challenges for many of our customers. PG&E's goal is to support our customers by alleviating some costs so they can focus on their families and the future. We want to help our customers rebuild efficiently and sustainably and save money on energy bills when they move into their homes," said Robin Christensen, head of PG&E's Northern California rebuild team.

Helping Customers Rebuild Sustainably

California's Building Energy Efficiency Standards, called "Title 24, Part 6," guide residential and non-residential building and construction across the state. The standards help to ensure energy efficiency in new construction to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions associated with buildings, as well as to lower energy costs for California customers.

Helping Business Owners Save

For business owners, the Savings by Design program currently offers incentives up to $150,000 per building. PG&E will increase the incentives to up to $300,000 per building. Additionally, PG&E will increase its comprehensive design assistance, offer expedited application reviews and engineering and sales support for business customers who lost their property. These changes will be available as they exist today through 2023.

More information about this PG&E program is available at this link.