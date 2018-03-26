Menu
power grid technologies gopixa/iStock/Thinkstock
Smart Utility

PES Women in Power to Sponsor Session on Integrating New Technologies

Wednesday, April 18, 2018: 3:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

The electric grid is undergoing a significant renovation process toward the grid of the future, featuring smart innovative technologies, widespread penetration of renewable energy sources, monitoring and control equipment, and higher reliability. Plasticity to this transformation is quintessential, as the deployment of these innovative technologies is leading to a revolution in grid functionality, unfamiliar business models, and an evolving regulatory environment.

This panel at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference sponsored by PES Women in Power will discuss several capabilities and barriers related to the integration of new technologies, grid investment, and regulatory landscapes in different parts of the world.

Panelists include:

  • Marina Mondello, ComEd
  • Hamideh Bitaraf, ABB Inc.
  • Darcy Immerman, AECOM

 

