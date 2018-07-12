OSI Secures New Projects at Austin Energy and Tucson Electric Power

Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI) has been selected by two utilities for new projects involving its Energy Management System (EMS) and its Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), respectively, at Austin Energy and at Tucson Electric Power.

Austin Energy

For Austin Energy in Texas, OSI is to supply a new EMS based on OSI's monarch operations technology (OT) platform.

The OSI solution, which will replace Austin Energy's legacy ABB EMS, includes Real-time and Study Transmission Network Analysis, State Estimation, Contingency Analysis, Transmission Switch Order Management, Voltage Control, CIM Model Editor, Dynamic Network Visualization, Short-term Load Forecasting, Transmission Operator Training Simulator, and Transmission Equipment Outage Scheduler.

For a number of years, Austin Energy has been collecting data on transformers and other assets, using OSIsoft’s PI System. The new software selection will continue to enable Austin Energy to fine tune its ability to utilize data from SCADA and other solutions to optimally manage T&D assets, from the perspective of real-time day-to-day operations, as well as from the perspective of long-term reliability.

Tucson Electric Power

In a new ADMS development, OSI has been awarded a contract by UNS Energy, the parent company of Tucson Electric Power (TEP) and its sister company, UniSource Energy Services (UES), to supply a new ADMS built on OSI's monarch operations technology (OT) platform.

"Our new ADMS from OSI will provide us intelligent situational awareness of the electric grid," said Erik Bakken, Vice President of System Operations and Environmental at TEP and UNS Energy. "It will enable us to actively operate and maintain the electric distribution system and manage increasing levels of distributed generation installations (renewables), energy storage, and real-time grid information more effectively."

The new ADMS will also replace the utilities' legacy Outage Management System (OMS) with an integrated, enterprise OT solution that enables operational decisions based on information from various grid devices and automated meters. It provides a flexible and scalable platform to integrate with emerging technologies such as distributed energy resources, weather models, and automated devices for advanced management of the distribution grid.

In addition to the full Distribution SCADA functionality of the OSI monarch platform, this comprehensive ADMS implementation will feature the following: Distribution Network Operating Model, a full complement of Advanced Distribution Management Applications, Outage Management System, Switch Order Management, and the Distribution Operator Training Simulator.

TEP serves more than 424,000 electrical customers in the Tucson metropolitan area and UES provides natural gas and electric service to more than 252,000 customers in northern and southern Arizona.

Additional information is available at this link for the OSI Austin Energy news, and at this link for the OSI project at Tucson Electric Power.