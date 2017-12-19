Holy Lights

In holiday lights, or in your bright rooms,

or skylines shining at twilight like jewels,

you’ll find my work, unseen behind the scene:

I am your electric utility.

If you see a skyline's night-time beauty

not thinking what made it glisten, truly,

resources and people that gave support

demand you take us for granted no more.

I’m thinking of people who came before

like Edison, Westinghouse, or Tesla

(Nikola, plus a touch of Musk for sure)

and other's dreams of new infrastructure.

To interweave electric vehicles

synchronizations ease our squeamishness

since reliable grid innovation

requires extensive integration.

If you understood reactive power

you'd see, past marketing miasmas, that

utilities aren't duplicitous

about electrical inventiveness.

Microgrids are finer, un-islanded.

Islanded microgrids have minuses

pluses outweigh when bi-directional

connectedness makes economic sense.

Let’s dream new dreams for our infrastructure!

Let’s wisely channel power from nature,

for utilities and shared resources

demand we’re taken for granted no more.