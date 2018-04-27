Green Mountain Power and Freedom Nissan Team Up to Get More People into EVs

Green Mountain Power (GMP) and Freedom Nissan South Burlington announced the second year of a partnership to offer customers and eligible employees discounts when they purchase new electric vehicles (EVs). Vermonters who bring their GMP energy statements and a special code into the Burlington-based dealership will receive $3,000 off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of a 2018 Nissan Leaf.

“At GMP, we are committed to helping customers find ways to reduce carbon and to save money,” said Mary Powell, GMP’s President and CEO. “The Leaf is a cutting edge, fully electric car that frees its owners from paying for gasoline and oil changes ever again.”

“We are so pleased to offer this program again and to partner with Green Mountain Power to offer their customers a great deal on the 2018 Leaf. Last year’s program helped 115 GMP customers, plus 50 from other utility partners, get into electric vehicles, something many clearly consider an important step to helping our environment,” said Robert Miller, General Manager at Freedom Nissan.

GMP is giving its new Leaf customers Level-2 home chargers free as part of the GMP Smart Home Charging program. These faster chargers allow EV drivers to fully charge their cars in just a few hours. GMP has already built Level-2 and Level-3 public charging stations throughout the state.

Customers who take advantage of the GMP LEAF program rebate can also get up to a $7,500 federal tax credit when filing their 2018 taxes. The incentives and convenient charging have Vermonters increasingly ready to go electric.

“This rebate and the tax credit combined will make electric vehicles affordable for more of our customers,” Powell stated. “Some employers, including GMP, will give further incentives to employees who purchase electric vehicles, so the savings is really significant,” Powell explained.