Menu
Apogee globe Apogee
Smart Utility

Apogee Digital Engagement Platform Personalizes Utility Customer Communications

Personalized messaging to leapfrog conventional ways utilities connect with customers can significantly increase customer satisfaction

Atlanta-based Apogee Interactive, Inc. recently launched Envoy, an outbound communications platform for utility customer communications. The solution includes personalized energy bill analysis videos, mid-cycle and threshold alerts, email messaging, and periodic energy summary reports, in support of end-to-end digital engagement strategies.

Findings from pilot programs studied over the last several years include increased customer satisfaction and program participation. Apogee’s outbound messaging is achieving click through rates more than 30 times the industry average.

One large investor-owned utility analyzed the effectiveness of energy summary reports with a control group of 40,000 participants. This group saw a 16% increase in customer satisfaction with no negative impact.

More information is available at this link.

#741 - DI - Apogee - V2 from Apogee Interactive on Vimeo.

TAGS: Consideration
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
choptank
Choptank Electric Cooperative to Deploys new Volt-VAR Optimization Solution
Feb 22, 2018
customer using analyzer
NV Energy Uses AI and Machine Learning to Enhance Customer Engagement Experience
Feb 22, 2018
smart city
Landis+Gyr Expands Public Power Business in North America
Feb 22, 2018
synchrophasers
It Started with Synchrophasors and Led to Grid Resiliency
Feb 09, 2018