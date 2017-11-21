Afghanistan Signs MOU with Siemens for Mobile Gas Turbine

Siemens recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bayat Power and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to provide its SGT-A45 mobile gas turbine, which will form the foundation of a three-phase energy project in Afghanistan. Upon completion, it will provide more than 200 MW of electricity within the country, enough electricity to meet the needs of more than 700,000 Afghan homes and businesses, and helping give rise to much needed Afghan jobs in the agribusiness, mining and manufacturing sectors.

The MOU was signed at a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the SGT-A45 in Houston, where the Honorable Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan Ambassador to the United States, stated “Here, deep in the Heart of Texas is where Afghanistan will begin her challenging, but vital mission to rebuild our domestic power production industry – and provide all Afghans with reliable and affordable electric power. Using the powerful, next generation SGT-A45 mobile gas turbine, the Bayat Power 1 gas-to-power project will help further the foundation upon which the American people and the Afghan people, working together, can help create thousands of jobs here in Houston – and a future of energy independence for Afghanistan.”

The Bayat Power 1 gas-to-power program was announced last year, with an MOU between Bayat Power and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, calling for a three phase, $250 million Independent Power Producer (IPP) investment program. “This first phase will help kick-start Afghanistan’s journey towards energy independence, help restore our domestic gas-to-power industry and develop our nation’s economy,” said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, Chairman of Bayat Power. “We look forward to working with the Afghan government, our technical partners like Siemens and most importantly, our fellow citizens, in our mission to create jobs and opportunities which benefit the entire nation.”

Siemens SGT-A45 aeroderivative gas turbine is the most powerful mobile unit on the market, generating up to 44 Megawatts, and designed to provide immediate power to the grid, fulfilling a growing demand for fast power, particularly in remote or developing regions with infrastructure limitations, or, for example, where urgent power is needed following a natural disaster. The SGT-A45 is packaged for rapid deployment and can be installed in less than two weeks. Its design features outstanding power density, high fuel efficiency and excellent operational flexibility.

Transport of the gas turbine is facilitated by its compact design and relatively low weight. When required, the unit can be flown as air cargo to its installation site. The SGT-A45 gas turbine can run on gas or liquid fuels, and transition smoothly between both fuel types while in operation. Low NOx emissions can be achieved with optional water injection, which also boosts the unit’s power output particularly in warm climates. The unit can generate full power in less than eight minutes from start without need for auxiliary systems to maintain the unit in an operationally-ready standby mode. In the event of a shutdown, the unit can be restarted at any time to restore power quickly, as it has no “hot lockout” restrictions.