Advanced Distribution Management System for Delhi’s Electric Grid

In collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution, GE Power’s Grid Solutions business has launched a first-of-its-kind Advanced Distribution Management Solution (ADMS) in India. The project has been executed by GE T&D India Limited. The newly launched ADMS will facilitate advanced monitoring, analysis and improve control and planning operations, enabling Tata Power-DDL to enhance the reliability, safety, and efficiency of Delhi’s distribution network. The system is set to benefit more than seven million people living in the north and west part of the Indian capital, an area that experiences a peak load of more than 1,850 MW.

Tata Power-DDL had multiple independent and interconnected systems that required complex data management. This layer of complexity impacts the operator’s effectiveness to execute network upgrades and speedier restoration of network outages. Tata Power-DDL needed an integrated system that could capture the network data seamlessly and act as a single source of information for its homegrown applications. GE’s ADMS solution, which integrates SCADA, OMS (Outage Management System) and DMS (Distribution Management System) on a single platform, is designed to overcome such challenges. It has a unified database for such distribution utility needs and can create/update its database based on the information received from the GIS automatically.

For GE Power’s team this is a major milestone as it is the first project in India with an integrated GIS (Geographical Information System) – DMS (Distribution Management System) – OMS (Outage Management System). The system integrates Smallworld GIS with GE’s ADMS using standard adapters.

In terms of contingencies, this innovative system will aid the maintenance staff for back-feeding any affected area through other sources of power supply, as well as provide early restoration of power supply while also predicting and providing time of restoration to the consumers. The system will also help maintenance staff to monitor power situation via mobile devices in real- time.

With the implementation of GE’s ADMS, Tata Power - DDL will now have a single view for all relevant network information that will consecutively help them in making better-informed decisions. “The system also allows seamless integration with mobile crew management system; therefore, it can immediately direct the nearest available crew to restore the outage. Equipped with such robust features, our ADMS technology will certainly enhance the quality of power for the residents of North and North-West Delhi,” said Deepak Pandey, Regional Service Leader for GE Grid Solutions Software Solutions (SWS), GE Power in India.

GE’s ADMS will also help Tata Power-DDL towards the implementation of the Smart Grid, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, battery storage solutions and integration of rooftop solar by monitoring the load patterns and availability of power supply.