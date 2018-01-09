Wisconsin Public Service to Deploy Landis+Gyr AMI Network Platform

Wisconsin Public Service Company (WPS) has contracted Landis+Gyr to provide a multi-purpose advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) network platform for advanced metering and grid modernization.

The project includes deployment of Landis+Gyr’s RF mesh network technology, 450,000 FOCUS AX-SD electric meters and about 326,000 two-way gas modules under a managed services agreement. WPS also will use Landis+Gyr’s meter data management system (MDMS) under a SaaS (Software as a Service) agreement to integrate metering data into daily operations.

WPS will have the ability to remotely connect utility customers and improve outage management support. Related software systems will help WPS retire several legacy IT systems, and the utility plans to use the MDMS to provide business process automation for several core functions. Once the project is complete, Landis+Gyr will continue to manage the network under a managed services contract.

Since 2001, Landis+Gyr has managed the advanced metering network for We Energies, a sister company of WPS, helping the company transition from first-generation meter-reading technology to the latest network platform. We Energies recently expanded its advanced metering capability to 550,000 electric customers and is using Landis+Gyr’s MDMS for data management. We Energies and WPS will be able to share some system components, including the Command Center operating system for Landis+Gyr’s RF mesh AMI network.

Landis+Gyr’s multi-purpose RF mesh network provides a standards-based, IPv6-capable communications platform for advanced metering, intelligent sensors and distribution devices. The company’s MDMS is currently supporting some of the world’s largest advanced metering deployments, and processes data for more than 58 million metering endpoints at utilities around the globe.