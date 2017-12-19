Menu
hades
SANDIA CYBER RESEARCHERS Will Stout, left, and Caleb Loverro, along with colleague Vince Urias, have developed HADES, the High-fidelity Adaptive Deception & Emulation System, which has just won an R&D 100 Award.
Grid Optimization>Smart Grid

Send Those Would-Be Hackers to HADES

Whether the target is our personal bank account or the digital systems that help ensure the safety and security of workers and the public around our electric infrastructure, we probably all have momentary dark thoughts about the appropriate punishment for the hoodlums that perpetrate cyber-crimes.  Cyber researchers at Sandia National Laboratories believe a fitting solution is to beat cyber criminals at their own game through the use of deception techniques.  A news release from the labs announced a newly patented alternative reality program, with the moniker HADES for High-fidelity Adaptive Deception & Emulation System, which feeds hackers simulated information that appears to be what they would find on the target site.

According to the Sandia experts, deception is the future of cyber defense because hackers are getting very sophisticated and it is becoming harder to guard hundreds of entry points when the hacker only needs one. If a hacker is able to get into a data source with this protection program, he is funneled into a cloned system where his intent and methods can be studied. You can read more about the HADES platform and see an informational video here.

Want more on the cloak and dagger world of cyber-crime and cyber security?  Check out the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Security Division (CSD).  This division is responsible for standards, frameworks, tools and technologies that enable secure interactions among Homeland Security stakeholders, including all levels of government agencies, first responders, critical infrastructure sectors, internet security researchers, universities, national laboratories and international organizations. It is well worthwhile checking out available CSD videos, project descriptions and links here. 

TAGS: Advocacy
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
substation
The Smart Grid and IEC Standards
Dec 19, 2017
transmission and substation
Why Aren't We More Focused on Reducing Power System Losses?
Dec 19, 2017
transmission in UK
Britain's Electricity Network Operators Commit to Creating New Energy Markets
Dec 18, 2017
hawaii
Grid Modernization in Hawaii
Dec 14, 2017