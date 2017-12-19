Send Those Would-Be Hackers to HADES

Whether the target is our personal bank account or the digital systems that help ensure the safety and security of workers and the public around our electric infrastructure, we probably all have momentary dark thoughts about the appropriate punishment for the hoodlums that perpetrate cyber-crimes. Cyber researchers at Sandia National Laboratories believe a fitting solution is to beat cyber criminals at their own game through the use of deception techniques. A news release from the labs announced a newly patented alternative reality program, with the moniker HADES for High-fidelity Adaptive Deception & Emulation System, which feeds hackers simulated information that appears to be what they would find on the target site.

According to the Sandia experts, deception is the future of cyber defense because hackers are getting very sophisticated and it is becoming harder to guard hundreds of entry points when the hacker only needs one. If a hacker is able to get into a data source with this protection program, he is funneled into a cloned system where his intent and methods can be studied. You can read more about the HADES platform and see an informational video here.

Want more on the cloak and dagger world of cyber-crime and cyber security? Check out the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Security Division (CSD). This division is responsible for standards, frameworks, tools and technologies that enable secure interactions among Homeland Security stakeholders, including all levels of government agencies, first responders, critical infrastructure sectors, internet security researchers, universities, national laboratories and international organizations. It is well worthwhile checking out available CSD videos, project descriptions and links here.