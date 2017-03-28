Integrated Smart Grid from the Ground Up

Niederstetten is no different from many other towns in southern Germany with a little town center surrounded by several outlying communities, farms and industrial zones. However, a closer look reveals practically every suitable roof in the area is covered by the characteristic blue-black solar panels of small- and medium-scale photovoltaic (PV) installations. In fact, Niederstetten has one of the highest ratios of installed PV power per capita in Germany, averaging 2.3 kW per inhabitant.