Netze BW, intelligent grid
Voltage management is key to maximizing the use of existing infrastructure. This is a new voltage regulator delivered to Niederstetten and ready for installation.
Grid Optimization>Smart Grid

Integrated Smart Grid from the Ground Up

The German town of Niederstetten is a showcase for intelligent grid automation technology.

Niederstetten is no different from many other towns in southern Germany with a little town center surrounded by several outlying communities, farms and industrial zones. However, a closer look reveals practically every suitable roof in the area is covered by the characteristic blue-black solar panels of small- and medium-scale photovoltaic (PV) installations. In fact, Niederstetten has one of the highest ratios of installed PV power per capita in Germany, averaging 2.3 kW per inhabitant.

