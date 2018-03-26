GMI Peer Review Provides Trove of Useful Information

The U.S. DOE’s Grid Modernization Initiative (GMI) is an agency-wide collaborative program, including DOE’s National Laboratories, which focuses on the development of new concepts, tools, and technologies to advance, predict, protect, and control the grid of the future. The program recognizes that a modern grid must constantly be improving in the areas of resilience, reliability, security, affordability, flexibility and sustainability.

Last year GMI hosted its first Peer Review, which included presentations of the results from 88 grid modernization projects in six technical areas:

Devices and Integrated Systems

Sensing and Measurement

Design and Planning Tools

System Operations, Power Flow and Control

Security and Resilience

Institutional Support

Both poster session summaries and detailed presentations are available on GMI’s peer review report site at: https://energy.gov/under-secretary-science-and-energy/2017-grid-modernization-initiative-peer-review. There is a ton of useful information on each focus area, including both research progress and valuable takeaways.