poster sessions U.S. Department of Energy
The 2017 GMI Peer Review Poster Session was the first time all projects in the porfolio were viewed together.
Grid Optimization>Smart Grid

GMI Peer Review Provides Trove of Useful Information

The program recognizes that a modern grid must constantly be improving

The U.S. DOE’s Grid Modernization Initiative (GMI) is an agency-wide collaborative program, including DOE’s National Laboratories, which focuses on the development of new concepts, tools, and technologies to advance, predict, protect, and control the grid of the future. The program recognizes that a modern grid must constantly be improving in the areas of resilience, reliability, security, affordability, flexibility and sustainability.

Last year GMI hosted its first Peer Review, which included presentations of the results from 88 grid modernization projects in six technical areas:

  • Devices and Integrated Systems
  • Sensing and Measurement
  • Design and Planning Tools
  • System Operations, Power Flow and Control
  • Security and Resilience
  • Institutional Support

Both poster session summaries and detailed presentations are available on GMI’s peer review report site at:  https://energy.gov/under-secretary-science-and-energy/2017-grid-modernization-initiative-peer-review. There is a ton of useful information on each focus area, including both research progress and valuable takeaways.

 

