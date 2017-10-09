Working Person’s Store will be attending the 34th Annual International Lineman’s Rodeo & Expo.

The Working Person’s Store will be represented this year by Morgan Hite, Business to Business specialist. Morgan has been with Working Person’s Store for a year and has experience with Business to Business, Business to Consumer, and Business to Government sales.

Business to Business Sales

While in attendance, Morgan, will be able to provide information on all our services at the Working Person’s Store. These services include custom embroidery, microsites, screen printing, and more.

Custom Embroidery and Screen Printing

The team at the Working Person’s Store is well versed in our customer’s needs when it comes to custom embroidery and screen printing. From logo creation to applying your current logo, the team at the Working Person’s Store will work to make sure every piece looks it’s best before shipping.

Microsite

Mircrosites allow companies to control their employees uniforms while allowing the employee the ability to choose their own options and place their own orders when they are ready. The Working Person’s Store will build and maintain the website, employees are able to sign in and pick their items/colors/sizes from a preapproved selection, and then place their order. Orders are filtered back to the Business to Business representative for review and processing.

About Working Person's Store

Since 1995, Working Person’s Store has been on a singular mission: deliver, the very best in name-brand work apparel at the lowest prices, with a commitment to honesty and customer service. Today, specializing in brands that work, and backed by a 120% Price Protection Guarantee, Working Person’s Store is a leading online retailer of quality name-brand workwear, work footwear and safety gear. Working Person’s Store was recognized as one of the country’s fastest growing privately-held businesses with an award-winning website, www.workingperson.com.