Health Plans for Unions

Seventy-five percent of chronic disease is preventable and/or reversible and can be managed by healthy behaviors. Cigna is committed to Healthy Life, and we will continue to encourage and support members in becoming active participants in improving their health, well-being and security . . . for themselves, their families and our communities.

24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year live customer service access.

-Cigna was awarded a Customer Experience Excellence Award at the Customer Relationship Management Summit, in recognition of our exemplary customer service strategy.

-Continuing our decade-long run of high placement on the InformationWeek 500.

-Cigna earned a #1 ranking for Best Innovation in Customer Intimacy for our myCigna.com website – an online, secure, private and personalized source of medical quality and cost information.

24x7 Telephone Help Line

Cigna has expanded access to its 24x7 telephone help line to provide personal assistance and support for all residents in affected disaster areas. Phone lines are staffed with qualified clinicians who are available to speak with people about how to cope with loss, anxiety, stress or other issues resulting from the hurricane. People who do not have health benefits or member assistance program benefits with Cigna can call a special toll-free number – 866.912.1687 – 24 hours a day through October 15.

Cigna Foundation Contribution to American Red Cross – 9-1-17

The Cigna Foundation is making a contribution of $200,000 to the American Red Cross to support hurricane relief in Texas and Louisiana. The Foundation is also matching Cigna employee contributions to the Red Cross.

Update: 9-6-17-Cigna is now preparing to provide the same support efforts for all Florida residents in areas directly affected by the hurricane Irma disaster.

www.Cigna.com/customer_care/unions