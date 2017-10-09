Distracted and Drowsy Driving

The busyness of our lives often leads to sleep deprivation or trying to multi-task while driving. You are 23 times more likely to be involved in a collision if you text and drive; 25% of all collisions are attributed to distracted driving. Too many hours without sleep have the same effect as being under the influence of alcohol.

Mike Harp and Steve Kendall will reinforce those stats and warnings at a training session on distracted or drowsy driving at the International Lineman's Safety Conference on Oct. 11. This presentation will open your eyes to the dangers of driving while drowsy or while the brain is distracted with other tasks.

Seeing a need to assist companies with DOT compliance, Mike Harp founded Corporate Safety Compliance (CSC) in 2007. Since then, CSC has added services to assist companies with OSHA, CDL training and defensive driving. In the past year, CSC also became a certified CDL examiner for the states of Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Prior to founding CSC, Harp worked as a driver and dock supervisor for a trucking company and as a safety director for a construction company which gave him valuable insight into the challenges of remaining in compliance. Today, CSC provides services to over 300 companies in 15 states.

Steve Kendall joined CSC in 2010 after a long and distinguished career as a professional truck driver. Kendall drove for 27 years recording over 2 million miles with only one non-injury accident. While competing in the Truck Driving Championships, Kendall was the Kansas Rookie of the Year, a 6-time state champion, the 1996 grand champion for Kansas and the 1996 national vehicle inspection champion. In 2015, he was recognized as the KMCA Safety Professional of the Year. Prior to joining CSC, he also worked as a driver’s license examiner for Kansas and an instructor for a truck driving school.