Southwire, one of North America’s largest wire and cable producers, has released the third edition of its overhead conductor manual. Originally published in 1994, the manual has become the design reference of choice for engineers. This practical handbook is a comprehensive guide on evaluating the design, construction, and uprating of overhead transmission systems while containing information on best practices, new industry standards, and changes in the National Electrical Safety Code.

“As a world leader in overhead electric power transmission products, we are always seeking innovative solutions to help our customers deliver the best results when it comes to overhead transmission line design,” said Paul Springer, Director of Overhead Transmission Engineering at Southwire.

The manual was designed to better assist transmission line engineers and system planners in the selection of overhead conductors and to provide general guidance in transmission line design and/or uprating. The intent of the book is to consolidate the engineering reference data most used by line design engineers into a single source with guidance to finding additional, more in-depth information in related reference material. While the manual is not a substitute for good engineering practices, it does provide engineers with a comprehensive overview of the most up-to-date-technologies and best use cases.

“The intent of the manual is to serve as a companion to applicable local, state, and federal codes and design standards,” said Springer. “It should not be used a substitute as codes change by jurisdiction and may supersede recommendations in this manual.”

The third edition of the book includes a new section on dynamic line ratings, a detailed outline of the Alcoa Graphic Method, and recent test data from Southwire’s D.B. Cofer Technology Center. Details on creep correction, full color images and updated conductor tables are also new to this edition.

Sample topics from the book include:

An introduction to basic overhead conductor concepts

Sag tension concepts and calculations

Thermal ratings of overhead conductors in steady-state and transient conditions

Environmental effects, including radio noise, audible noise, and electrical and magnetic fields

Design of new transmission lines

Voltage uprating of existing lines

Thermal uprating of existing lines

To learn more about the new Overhead Conductor Manual click here or visit overheadtransmission.southwire.com.

