Vice President of Hydro One to Speak at Canada Protection Symposium

Bing Young, vice president, Engineering Services, at Hydro One will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Canada Protection Symposium. The annual event will be held on Dec. 5-6, 2017, at the Westin Hotel in downtown Toronto.

Young has more than 30 years of experience in the power industry, primarily in power system planning and operations. In his previous role as director, System Planning at Hydro One, he led the planning of major transmission development projects to meet the renewable energy policies of the Green Energy Act. From 2006 to 2009, Young was the director, Transmission Integration at the Ontario Power Authority and was a key contributor to the Integrated Power System Plan for the province of Ontario. He has been a member of working groups and task forces at Northeast Power Coordinating Council (NPCC), North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and the North America Transmission Forum (NATF). Young holds a Bachelor and Master degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Toronto. He is a registered professional engineer in the Province of Ontario.

Young will join 22 other external speakers covering a variety of topics related to Protection, Automation, and Control. Microgrids, DERs, energy storage, IEC 61850, history of protection, big data, and distribution automation are some of the other subjects on the agenda.

One of the highlights will be that symposium attendees will be treated to a private factory tour and reception at G&W Electric.

Many of the presentations at the Canada Protection Symposium will be on subjects currently impacting the electric power industry. One example is microgrids. According to Christopher N. Evanich, Microgrid Applications Director at S&C Electric Co., “Because microgrids can island, they can help ensure reliable supply if a cyberattack occurs on the grid.”

But what if the microgrid itself becomes the victim of a cyberattack? Evanich will make a presentation at the Canada Protection Symposium in Toronto that will look inside a microgrid installed at Ameren, a project that is unique because its control system relies on distributed architecture, which multiplies the microgrid’s ability to maintain a defense against a cyberattack. The result of work with the military, the microgrid’s control system is the only one to receive an Authority to Operate (ATO) designation from the Department of Defense. Now operating in Champaign, Illinois, the Ameren microgrid also is one of the most complex utility microgrids built to date. It is first to be installed by an investor-owned utility that allows a microgrid to island customers on an active feeder. And it is one of the few microgrids in the world that operates at utility-scale voltages and has multiple levels of control.

Shuvo Chowdhury of PowerStream will also make a presentation on microgrids. Chowdhury will tell the audience about his utility’s implementation of a microgrid and lessons learned on this project. Alex Apostolov, an IEEE Fellow and PES Distinguished Lecturer will give an update on IEC 61850. And Doug Houseman of Burns & McDonnell will make a presentation on distribution automation along with facilitating a panel discussion of manufacturer experts from our industry including: SEL, S&C Electric, G&W Electric, GE, and Beckwith.

Other topics include:

Registration deadline is Nov. 15, 2017. Complete agenda, list of speakers, and registration is available at: www.omicronenergy.com/2017CPS