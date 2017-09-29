Menu
Phil Van Hooser
Safety and Training

The Triangle of Safety Success

Phil Van Hooser understands the pressure to increase performance and profitability through people – he’s lived it. From his work in FORTUNE 500 manufacturing, community banking, and the boardroom, Phillip Van Hooser’s plainspoken experience and engaging stories equip emerging leaders (and those who’ve been around a while) with relevant, workable strategies for the demands of the multi-generational workplace. A Hall of Fame speaker and author, Phil’s latest book, Leaders Ought To Know: 11 Ground Rules for Common Sense Leadership, is a must-read for leaders feeling the pressure to perform.

Van Hooser will present The Triangle of Safety Success at the 2017 International Lineman's Rodeo Safety and Training Conference on Thursday. Oct. 12. He will address three critical elements necessary for success in any venture … particularly the ongoing quest for safety awareness and improvement:

  • "Success" defined for working professionals. 
  • Three elements required for the "triangle of success."
  • Pitfalls of A Losing Attitude
  • Cornerstones of A Winning Attitude
